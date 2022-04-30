Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Fremont, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
