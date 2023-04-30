Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Fremont, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Fremont, NE
