Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

