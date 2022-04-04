Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.