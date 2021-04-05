The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Fremont, NE
