Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…