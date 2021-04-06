 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fremont. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

