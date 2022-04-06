Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.