Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Fremont, NE
