Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.