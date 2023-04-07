Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Fremont, NE
