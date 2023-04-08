It will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Fremont, NE
