Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
After a chilly day Wednesday, it's back to normal temperatures for early April today. Dry conditions as well, but there is a rain chance durin…
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…