Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clea…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a pe…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Satur…