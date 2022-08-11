The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Fremont, NE
