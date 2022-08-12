Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Fremont, NE
