Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.