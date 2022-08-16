Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It will be a warm day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.