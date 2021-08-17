Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.