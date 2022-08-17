Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.