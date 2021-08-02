The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sat…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect clear skie…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …