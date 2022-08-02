The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…