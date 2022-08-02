Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.