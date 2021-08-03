The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it …
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect clear skie…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sat…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Fremont…