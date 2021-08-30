Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it w…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday…
Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot…
Fremont's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. …