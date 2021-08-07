Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.