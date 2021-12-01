Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.