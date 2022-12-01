The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Fremont, NE
