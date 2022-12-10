Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.