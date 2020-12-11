 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Fremont, NE

It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 9AM CST FRI until 12PM CST SAT. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

