Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Fremont, NE

It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12PM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.