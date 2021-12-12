Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.