Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Fremont, NE
