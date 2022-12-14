Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We wil…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 …