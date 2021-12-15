Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
