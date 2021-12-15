Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.