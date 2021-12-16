Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.