Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

