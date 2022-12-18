It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Fremont, NE
