 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News