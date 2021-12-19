Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE
