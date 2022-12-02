Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Rain is expected…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
The polar vortex is a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere, spinning counter-clockwise around the North Pole.
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont ar…