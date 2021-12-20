Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.