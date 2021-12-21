Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.