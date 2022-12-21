 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -12 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

