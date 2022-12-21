It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -12 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17. 0 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. It should …
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!