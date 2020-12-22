 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News