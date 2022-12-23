It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3. A -4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Fremont, NE
