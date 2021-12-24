 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

