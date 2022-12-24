Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14. -6 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.