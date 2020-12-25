 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News