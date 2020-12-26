 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Fremont, NE

It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

