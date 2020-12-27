Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.