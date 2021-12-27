 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

